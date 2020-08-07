Charles Petro on song in Moldova

Flames youthful defensive pillar Charles Petro was on fire last night as he was on target for Sherrif Tiraspol in Moldovan top league.

The former Wizards and Bullets FC player scored his side’s last goal to help Tiraspol record a 4-1 victory against Petrocub. His magical moment came in the 63rd minute when he fired with his left foot to beat the goal keeper.

His performance has pleased football loving Malawians. Others have described the lad as the country’s big thing in Europe.

The victory has cemented Sheriff club’s position at the top of the league. They have amassed 24 points in 8 assignments and they remain unbeated in the campaign.

Their closest competitor Petrocub which they defeated last night, lies in second position with 19 points from 8 games as well.