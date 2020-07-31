Tonse Govt wants Malawi to only welcome expatriates with special skills

Vice President Saulos Chilima says reforms on work permits will ensure that only expatriates with special skills are allowed to work in Malawi.

The Vice President made the remarks on Thursday after meeting Minister of Labour Kenny Edward Kandodo.

The meeting was aimed at discussing progress of Reforms in the ministry whose mandate is to coordinate the creation of employment, develop and protect the labour force to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

Chilima noted that the ministry has lined up eight reform areas to be undertaken including the review of the Temporary Employment Permit (TEP).

“Reforming the procedures on how TEPs are issued will ensure that only expatriates with special skills are allowed to work in the country while giving more opportunity to Malawians especially the youth,” said Chilima.

Other reforms areas lined up by the ministry include establishment of Workers Compensation Fund, establishment of a Labour Market Information centre and review of the Labour Relations Act (1996) and the Employment Act (2000) to be in sync with modern international labour laws.

Chilima welcomed the decision to have a Workers Compensation Fund that will lead to timely payment of compensation to workers as well as reduce fraudulent compensation claims.

He also described the establishment of a Labour Market Information centre as a game changer in that it will help the government provide timely information on what employers want thus helping training institutions to provide the necessary required skills as demanded by the pace of technology.

“The progress for most of the reforms is impressive but I have urged the ministry to put shoulders to the wheel considering that it is also the same ministry tasked with a roadmap to achieve the one million jobs within the first year of this administration of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic,” said Chilima.