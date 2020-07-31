Coronavirus: 123 new cases recorded in Malawi

Malawi has registered 123 new Coronavirus cases, taking the total number of recorded cases to 3,981.

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce Dr John Phuka announced the new cases on Thursday when he also announced two new deaths and 47 recoveries.

He said the two deaths are from Blantyre and all the new cases are locally transmitted.

According to Phuka, 59 of the cases are from Lilongwe, 16 each from Blantyre and Zomba, 12 from Karonga, 4 from Salima, 3 each from Mzimba North and Nkhata Bay, two from Rumphi, and 1 each from Balaka, Chiradzulu, Dedza, Likoma, Mangochi, Mchinji, Mzimba North, and Ntcheu.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 3,981 cases. Of these cases, 983 are imported infections and 2,998 are locally transmitted.

A total of 1,807 cases have now recovered while the death toll is at including 109.

The average age of the cases is 36 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 93 years and 66.6% are male.

The country has so far conducted 29,599 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites.