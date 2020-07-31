Chisale charged with murder of Issa Njauju

Malawi police have charged former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale with the murder of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director of corporate affairs Issa Njauju.

Chisale appeared before the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court this morning where he was formally charged.

He has since been remanded to Maula Prison and the case has been committed to the High Court.

Njauju was murdered in 2015 and his body was found half buried near presidential villas in Lilongwe. Postmortem showed that he was shot in the neck and chest.

The vehicle Njauju was using on the day he was killed was found burnt to ashes at Mtsiriza, in another part Lilongwe.

At the time Njauju was killed, Chisale was the bodyguard of the then president Peter Mutharika.

Since Mutharika lost the presidency in June, Chisale has been arrested on three occasions.

He was first arrested two weeks ago for his role in the cement scandal where Mutharika’s TPIN was used for the importation of duty free cement K5 billion.

After he was released on bail in Lilongwe, Chisale was also arrested at the court premises for the attempted murder of a woman in Blantyre.

Chisale claimed to have shot the woman while he was chasing after robbers.

He was granted bail on Monday but the police once again arrested him on Tuesday for the murder of Njauju.