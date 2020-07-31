23 computers stolen at Malawi audit offices

Thieves have stolen 23 computers at Central Internal Audit Unit offices, days after President Lazarus Chakwera claimed that over K1 trillion was stolen from government coffers.

Director of the office, Dickson Chasambira, said the thieves broke into the offices at Gemini House last night.

The office conducts routine sets of audit of all public offices before a comprehensive audit exercise by the National Audit Office(NAO).

It was not, however, clear what kind of information the thieves want in the computers.

The theft comes after Chakwera on Saturday claimed that over K1 trillion was stolen during the Peter Mutharika administration. Chakwera came up with the estimate after analyzing a report by the Auditor General for the year ending June 30.

The president assured Malawians that his government will ensure that people involved in plunder under previous administrations or in future are not protected or forgiven but prosecuted.