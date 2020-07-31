Chisepo communities want police unit reopened

People of Chisepo and surrounding areas in Dowa have pleaded with Malawi Police to consider bringing back the police unit which was closed in 2018.

This was disclosed during a station executive committee meeting which Mponela Police Station organized on Thursday July 30, 2020 with traditional leaders, community policing members and other stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of the people, Senior Chief Kayembe expressed concern over criminal activities in the area saying it is unbearable to walk long distance for them to access a police facility.

“Since the closure of Chisepo Police Unit, people in my area mainly those from Chisepo and its surrounding areas are struggling to access social services from police. They have to walk several kilometers in pursuance for justice,” she said.

The senior chief further pleaded with government through police department to consider bringing back the facility in the area.

In reaction to this, the Officer In-charge for Mponela Police Station Emmie Soko, said she will refer the matter to the high authority for further determination.

She, however, condemned the malpractice of torching police facilities once communities are in disagreements with their police. She instead advised them to seek any applicable avenues to resolve rising conflicts.

“It is too costly to rebuild than preventing, contact and dialogue can be the best tool in managing conflicts, as such let us all embrace this spirit,” she said.

Chisepo Police Unit was closed in October 2018 after disagreements between police and communities which prompted police management to withdraw its officers from the area.