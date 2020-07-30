Woman arrested for stealing baby

A 25-year-old woman in Kasungu district has been arrested for stealing a four-month-old baby.

Kasungu Police Station Publicist Inspector Harry Namwaza identified the suspect as Rodha Chirwa of Chingala village in the area of Traditional Authority Kawamba in the district.

Namwaza said Chirwa committed the offence on Monday at Juma location at around 13:00 hours.

According to Namwaza, Chirwa went to the house of the child’s mother, Eliza Tchongwe aged, and started chatting with her.

Chirwa claimed that she wanted to meet a person from a nearby house.

In the course of their chatting, Chirwa asked Tchongwe if she could help carry the baby as she (the mother) was busy with house work.

Tchongwe handed the child to Chirwa before going to a nearby maize mill. Surprisingly, when she came back the unknown woman was nowhere to be seen.

The matter was reported to Police and officers conducted investigations. They arrested Chirwa at Kamboni area in Kasungu district where she had gone with the child.

Chirwa is waiting to appear before court to answer changers against her.