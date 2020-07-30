UNHCR donates COVID-19 materials to Malawi Prison Services

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Refugee Agency, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Malawi Prison Service in Lilongwe.

The donation took place at the Ministry of Homeland and Security on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

Donated items included 150 Aprons, Face Masks and 120 Gum boots.

Speaking after the donation, Senior Assistant Commissioner for Malawi prisons Lawrence Chiwaula commended the organization for the timely donation saying that the items will assist the inmates and staff at prisons.

Chiwaula who is also Chief Medical Officer for Malawi Prisons added that Covid-19 has greatly affected prison services more specifically in Blantyre, Nkhatabay and Mzimba.

“Two weeks ago 52 prisoners and 3 staff tested positive in Blantyre, in Nkhatabay Prison 17 tested positive while in Mzimba 1 Prison officer tested positive.

“In other prisons we have not conducted testing due to inadequate of testing kits,” he explained.

In his remarks, principal secretary in the Ministry of Homeland and Security Harry Kanjawe said UNHCR has been supportive to the ministry.

On her part, UNHCR Representative Fatima Mohammed-Cole said the organisation decided to donate the materials to assist inmates considering that social distancing is a challenge in prisons and the materials will help to curb the further spread of the pandemic among prisoners.

Last week, UNHCR donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in Lilongwe.