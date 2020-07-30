Delay the Election – Trump

US President Donald Trump has made a call to postpone the 2020 presidential election which he says”will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history” of the United States.

He made a call in a tweets today questioning the credibility of mail-in voting system that the US will employ to maneuver around the threat posed by the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Earlier this month, six US states announced plans to hold “all-mail” ballot elections this November. The states include California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon and Washington.

However, Trump believes the approach will further electoral fraud and results. He thus called the forthcoming presidential elections in November to be postponed.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” he tweeted.

Currently, several states in the US allow any registered voter to vote by post on request.

Meanwhile, President Trump trailing badly in polls behind Joe Biden, the Democrat nominee with just over 95 days until the election.

His campaign team has stopped buying media ads in some states where Biden is leading the president by double digits.

