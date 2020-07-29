Malawi Police interrogate Mutharika

Malawi Police officers on Wednesday questioned former President Peter Mutharika over his involvement in the K5 billion free duty cement scandal.

According to reports, Head of Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police Bob Mtekama, led officers who interrogated Mutharika at his home in Mangochi.

In the cement scandal, Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) was used in importation of bags of cement worth over K5 billion.

According to documents, Peter Mukhitho who was Director of State Residences in Mutharika’s administration on several occasions asked the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to provide clearance for the free duty cement.

Documents also show that the cement was imported by Mohammed Ahmed Chunara, owner of Prestige Import and Export.

Mukhito, Chunara and Mutharika’s ex-bodyguard Norman Chisale have already been charged with fraud and money laundering over the scandal

Last week, Mutharika said he did not have any dealings with the alleged cement traders either personally or through a third party.