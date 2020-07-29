Athletes urged to do individual training

Northern Region Sports Development Officer Georgina Msowoya has urged athletes to keep on training at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Msowoya said this on Friday in Mzuzu where she was handing over the Personal Protective Equipment to sports reporters in the Northern Region.

She said it is proper for the athletes to be fit since sports may resume in September.

“An athlete is supposed to be training throughout, we train through a coach but sometimes individual training is very important especially this time of COVID-19 where we are not supposed to be together to avoid the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

Commenting on the PPE’s, Msowoya said the Sports Council thought it wise to consider Sports reporters since they are the ones who promote sports.

“When we want information to reach our athletes the easiest way is to use media so that’s why we said if we are assisting our athletes we should also remember the media people we work hand in hand,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the northern region sports reporters, Draxon Maloya thanked the Sports Council for the gesture, saying the Journalists will be protected as they cover stories.

The equipment donated to the journalists included liquid hand soap, Hand sanitizers and Face masks.