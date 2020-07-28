Mzuzu Council offices reopen

Mzuzu City Council offices have reopened, three weeks after being closed due to a sit-in by workers.

According to Mzuzu City Council public relations officer McDonald Gondwe, operations have resumed as management has resolved the issue with workers.

“The opening of the offices also mean that the Council will have to start providing essential services to its clients,” Gondwe said.

He added that all workers have returned to their work and the first thing is to remove garbage in the city.

Gondwe, however, could not say whether the council has paid the outstanding salaries for workers who closed the offices.

Mzuzu City Council workers started a sit in earlier this month demanding the council to pay them their outstanding three month salaries.