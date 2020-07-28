Mutharika’s ex-bodyguard back in police custody

Former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale has been arrested for the third time in 14 days.

Police re-arrested Chisale today shortly after he was released from Chichiri Prison.

According to reports, Chisale is suspected to have played a role in the murder of Issa Njauju, a senior Anti-Corruption Bureau Officer killed several years ago.

Chisale was first arrested two weeks ago for his role in the cement scandal where former President Peter Mutharika’s TPIN was used for the importation of duty free cement K5 billion.

After he was released on bail in Lilongwe, Chisale was also arrested at the court premises for the attempted murder of a woman in Blantyre. Chisale claimed to have shot the woman while he was chasing after robbers.

He was granted bail yesterday but the police have once again arrested him.