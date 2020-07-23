Chisale’s bail ruling set for Monday

The High Court in Blantyre will on Monday deliver its ruling on the bail application by former president Peter Mutharika’s ex-bodyguard, Norman Chisale.

Chisale who is accused of attempted murder applied for bail and today the court heard submissions from defence lawyer Chancy Gondwe.

The court then reserved its ruling and the judgment will be delivered on Monday at 11 AM.

Chisale is currently on remand at Chichiri Prison following his arrest last week.

In May this year, he shot 35-year-old Sigele Kaipa at Chimwankhunda in Blantyre.

Chisale later told the woman that he accidentally shot her as he was chasing away robbers who invaded his house.

Last week, the woman said she does not want to lay charges against Chisale and she also revealed that Chisale has been helping her since the incident.