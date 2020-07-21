Catholic priest dies of Covid-19 in Malawi

A 59-year-old Catholic priest has passed away at Kamuzu Central Hospital today, a week after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi has announced the death of Rev. Fr. Joachim Msekanawose Morocco Mwale.

Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi Father Henry Saindi said in a statement that Father Mwale was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday July 14.

On Friday July 17 he was admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital isolation centre where he has died today.

At the time of his death, Father Mwale was Curate at St Michael’s Parish and Vocation Director at Karonga Diocese.

Father Mwale will be buried today at Likuni Cemetery in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe and thereafter there will be a Holy Mass.

Less than 50 people will be allowed to attend the burial and funeral ceremonies.

Father Mwale was born on 26 January, 1961 and he joined Kachebere Major Seminary in 1986. Three years later, he joined St Peter’s Major Seminary before being ordained as a priest in 1993.

In Malawi, over 60 people have died of Covid-19 and there have been more than 3000 cases.