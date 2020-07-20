Mutharika’s free duty cement: Businessperson arrested

Police have arrested a businessperson implicated in the importation of free duty cement worth K5 billion.

The businessperson, Mohammed Shafee Ahmed Chunara, who is owner of Prestige Import and Export was involved in the deal in which former President Peter Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) was used in importation of the cement.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera has said that the suspect is being held at Lingadzi police.

Chunara was also questioned by the law enforcers last week and according to reports, he implicated Mutharika’s former bodyguard Norman Chisale.

He told police that the cement was collected by State House official and later resold.

This led to Chisale’s arrest on Tuesday last week. Chisale was charged with fraud and money laundering and was granted bail by the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

However, he was re-arrested at the court premises on a new charge of attempted murder.

Former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Deputy Commissioner General Roza Mbilizi was also arrested over the issue earlier this month.