Chisale remanded to Chichiri Prison

Former President Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard, Norman Chisale, has been remanded to Chichiri Prison for seven days.

Chisale was arrested last week for the attempted murder of a woman and he appeared before the Chief Resident Magistrate Court today.

The state asked the court to send Chisale to prison for 21 days.

But Chief Resident Magistrate Simeon Mdeza ruled that the suspect should be on remand for seven days and he ordered the state to commit the case to the High Court within the period, failing which the decision will be reviewed.

Chisale’s lawyer, Chancy Gondwe, has since revealed that he will file a bail application for Chisale at the High Court.

Chisale in May this year shot 35 year-old Sigele Kaipa at Chimwankhunda in Blantyre.

He later told the woman that he accidentally shot her as he was chasing after robbers who invaded his house.

Last week, the woman said she does not want to lay charges against Chisale and she also revealed that Chisale has been helping her since the incident.