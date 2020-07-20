Minister Mkaka tells civil servants to embrace Tonse Govt pillars

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka has told civil servants to embrace five pillars of the Tonse Government which is led by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mkaka last week met nine departmental heads and senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he urged them to focus on the five pillars.

The pillars are servant leadership; unity; prosperity for all; ending corruption; and judicial independence and respect for the rule of law. They are also the pillars which underpins Chakwera’s approach to governance.

Mkaka said it is his wish that the technocrats should fully support and implement the Malawi Foreign policy in unison with the Tonse Alliance Agenda with more focus on the five pillars for the growth of the Ministry and development of the country.

He added that as a political leader of the ministry which he called “the face of Malawi”, he is willing to receive counsel from the technical experts.

The Minister, however, warned the civil servants to be professional in order to help President Chakwera ‘s Government realise its vision.

“We will not victimise anyone because of their political orientation but if your political affiliation is a stumbling block to the delivery of your duties and development of this country, be assured that you will not be tolerated,” Mkaka said.

During the meeting, some middle managers expressed concern that they have worked on the same position for over 10 years.

They also called for full operationalisation of career diplomatic service in the Ministry to ensure institutional memory, improved performance, service delivery, efficiency and effectiveness at all levels.

In response, Mkaka assured the officers of a fully fledged diplomatic service. He said diplomacy is a profession and should not be interfered with politics and that is why the Chakwera administration will promote career diplomatic service.

He hinted that through Parliament they will table a bill to guide implementation of career diplomatic service.

The minister is also expected to meet Professional Officers at entry level and other Junior Officers at the Ministry.

Mkaka was appointed minister in Chakwera’s first cabinet announced earlier this month.

Mkaka is also Secretary General of the Malawi Congress Party, one of the parties in the Tonse Alliance.