Devotion: Programmed to win always

2 Corinthians 2:14 “Now thanks be to God, who always causes us to triumph in Christ, and makes manifest the aroma of his knowledge by us in every place.”

When you become born again, you are reprogrammed for success and victory all the time. As the scripture above says, God causes us to win or triumph always not once or twice but all the time. Therefore refuse life of being defeated by circumstances. It’s not in your programming.

Paul through the revelation of the Spirit says we believers are more than conquerors. We are beyond anything that can conquer man. Romans 8:37″ ….in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.”

John had a similar revelation through the same Spirit. We are programmed to overcome and actually we have already overcome.

1 John 4:4. “You are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”

But why is it that many believers live a defeated life when they are programmed for victory? Why are many living miserably and defeated lives? it is lack of knowledge of the Word and lack of doing that Word.

Isaiah 5:13. “Therefore my people are gone into captivity, because they have no knowledge..”

In Christianity, you can’t live beyond your knowledge. You can be destroyed, defeated, degraded and live below your programmed life if you lack knowledge.

Hosea 4:6.” My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…”

The solution is to acquire enough knowledge of the Word and lean to do the Word. Study the Word every day, meditate the Word and do the Word to live the victorious life. Through the knowledge of the Word, you will move from defeated life to victory. The knowledge will deliver you from obscurity to champion.

Proverbs 11:9. …” but through knowledge shall the just be delivered.”

Confession

I live a victorious life always. My Life is beyond reproach and beyond the devil and demons. I am a winner always and no circumstances can defeat me because the one in me is greater than the one outside. In Jesus

Name. Amen

