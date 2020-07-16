Coronavirus: Over 2,000 cases recorded in one month

Malawi has registered more than 2,000 Coronavirus cases in one month while the number of recoveries has also risen from less than hundred to over one thousand during the same period.

On June 15, the number of total cases was 555 but on July 16 total recorded cases hit 2,610.

There were six deaths on June 15 while on July 15 the number of deaths was 43. The number of recoveries has also risen from 69 to 1005.

Yesterday, Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus Dr. John Phuka announced 117 new cases, 210 new recoveries, and three new deaths. Phuka said the deaths are from Dowa, Mchinji, and Zomba.

Out of the new cases, 90 are locally transmitted infections and out of these, eight are health workers (five from Nkhata Bay, two from Mzuzu, and one from Mchinji), 35 from Lilongwe, 18 from Blantyre, eight from Mzuzu, five from Neno and three from Mzimba South.

There are also two locally transmitted from each of Nsanje and Nkhata Bay as well as one each from Chiradzulu, Mangochi, Mchinji, Mwanza, Phalombe, and Zomba.

Out of the 27 imported infections, four were identified through routine screening at the Mwanza border and the other 23 were among Malawians returning from South Africa by bus.

In total, Malawi has recorded 2610 cases including 43 deaths. Of these cases, 853 are imported infections and 1761 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 1005 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1566. The average age of the cases is 35 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 87 years and 66% are male. The country has so far conducted 21953 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing centres.

Phuka has since encouraged people in the country to wear a cloth mask whenever they are going into crowded places.

He also said that mask sellers should ensure that the masks are clean and should not allow customers to try them on before buying.