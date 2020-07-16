Chakwera asks Malawians to join him in fasting

President Lazarus Chakwera has called on religiously inclined people in Malawi to join him in three days of prayer and fasting against the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said the prayer and fasting will start today and end on Saturday.

He added that Chakwera wants people to pray for the recovery of those infected and affected by the virus and for the protection and sustenance of health workers who are in the frontline in the fight against the Coronavirus.

People will also pray for the protection and diligence of people who are yet to contract the virus, and the effectiveness of the presidential taskforce and the Covid-19 Office.

The Malawi leader has since declared Sunday, July 19 as a day of thanksgiving.

According to Kazako, on this day, people are asked to create opportunities in their homes and religious gatherings to express gratitude to God for the manifold grace he has showered upon the nation over the past 12 months.

Chakwera, a former church pastor, was elected president in the June 23 Fresh Presidential Election in which he defeated former Malawi leader President Peter Mutharika.