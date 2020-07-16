We repent our sins – MBC

“Repent, then, and turn back, so that your sins may be wiped away”. Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) probably read this biblical verse prior to meeting the newly appointed Information Minister, Gospel Kazako where the State Broadcaster confessed and “pledged never to repeat past mistakes”.

Kazako, who was appointed Information Minister in the Lazarus Chakwera administration last week, visited MBC on Wednesday to familiarize himself with operations of the public broadcaster.

During the Peter Mutharika administration, MBC was used to castigate opposition parties including Chakwera and to promote ruling party propaganda.

Speaking during a meeting with Kazako, MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta admitted that the public broadcaster did not do its job in a professional manner.

He promised Kazako that the broadcaster will never repeat the past mistakes.

Kazako in his speech said MBC was established to serve the nation in informing, educating and entertaining the nation.

“Unfortunately, the public broadcaster turned away from its core responsibility and became a political tool where a ruling party would dictate the affairs of the corporation,” said Kazako.

He added that the Chakwera administration will sanitise MBC to make sure that the public broadcaster does not favour any political party and it operates in a profession manner.

On employees, Kazako said during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, opportunities were only given to persons with connections to the government and some of the persons did not have qualifications and skills.

The minister then stressed that government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that people are employed on merit and not on political grounds.

He also told employees that some of them will be fired as part of improving the operations of the public broadcaster.