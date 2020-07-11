Ntcheu Bwanje MP launches water project

By: Collings Kalivute – MEC Stringer Ntcheu

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ntcheu Bwanje South Constituency Mwisho Alexander Chilikumtima on Thursday launched a water project aimed at curbing water challenges in the area.

Speaking after presiding over the launch of the 5 million Kwacha water project which is under the constituency Development Fund (CDF), Chilikumtima said it is time to deliver what he promised during the campaign period in 2019.

He therefore called for solidarity among the members of the community regardless of the political party they support in order to develop the area.

“Campaign is gone and it is high time now to deliver what we promised during the campaign. We have launched this 5 million Kwacha water project aiming at making access to portable water easy to everyone,” he said.

Chilikumtima also said the project will fix water problems at Chikande health centre that has been operating without running water for 10 years now after unknown people vandalized pipes in 2010.

“We want to reinstall water pipes at Chikande health centre that has been operating without water for some decades. As you know a hospital without water cannot work accordingly,” said Chilikumtima.

Commenting on the development, incharge of the hospital Mphatso Joel Dzenza said operations at the facility are very challenging without water.

“We appreciate what the MP has done for considering this facility in their projects. We are facing a lot of challenges operating without water as you know that we have a maternity wing that needs water to clean up the women after delivery,” he said.

Apart from launching the water project, the MP also handed over an ambulance to ease mobility challenge people in the area face.

Speaking after receiving the ambulance, Group Village Headman (GVH) Namboya hailed the MP for the development and called on all community members to participate in developmental activities in the area.

Chikande health centre has a catchment population of 19,700 people that cover Traditional Authorities (T/A) Ganya, Makwangwala and Sub T/A Mkutumula in the area.