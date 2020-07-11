Devotion: Is there anything too hard for God

Genesis 18:10-14 “Then he said, “I will certainly return to you when the season comes round. Behold, Sarah your wife will have a son.” Sarah heard in the tent door, which was behind him. Now Abraham and Sarah were old, well advanced in age. It had ceased to be with Sarah after the manner of women. Sarah laughed within herself, saying, “After I have grown old will I have pleasure, my lord being old also?” The LORD said to Abraham, “Why did Sarah laugh, saying, ‘Will I really bear a child, yet I am old?’ Is anything too hard for the LORD? At the set time I will return to you, when the season comes round, and Sarah will have a son.”

God cannot lie. He is not a man to lie. So whatever He says, He surely will do because He watches over His Word to fulfil it. So get the Word of God. Highlight all the verses that talk about what you want to see. Meditate on them and speak them day and night. Don’t waiver and you will see results in no time.

Even if His Word sounds too good to be true, believe it because God doesn’t lie. Believe that word that sounds incredible and see the incredible results. Just as Sarah laughed when she heard that she would have a baby while very old, God is performing some things which people might think are beyond you.

He is doing exceedingly, abundantly above what you think or imagine(Ephes3:20). He is doing a Work which even if those who hear may not believe because it will sound too good to be true.

Habakkuk 1:5 “Look among the nations and watch— Be utterly astounded! For I will work a work in your days Which you would not believe, though it were told you.”

Your job is to believe, confess the Word and take faith filled action as instructed by the Spirit of God.

Its very incredible to hear a virgin giving birth. Mary was told that she would have a son. She believed and saw it coming to pass.

Luke 1:45 “Blessed is she who believed, for there will be a fulfillment of the things which have been spoken to her from the Lord!”

So believe and see the results.

Additional scripture: Psalm 126:1-2 “When the LORD brought back those who returned to Zion, we were like those who dream. Then our mouth was filled with laughter…”Confession (Say it aloud)

I believe the Word of God for greater things. I am moving up and forward. The Lord is Fulfilling my dreams and visions. I am a wonder to the world and nothing can stop me. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Youth get together is held Saturday from 10am to 4pm. its free but you need to register.

For prayer and Counselling +265888326247 +265997538098