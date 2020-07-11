Woman dies after falling off motorcycle and being run over by truck

A 33-year old woman has died in Kasungu died on Friday after she was run over by a truck when she fell from a motorcycle that was going towards the opposite direction.

Publicist for Kasungu Police Station Inspector Harry Namwaza has identified the victim as Juliet Mwale.

Namwaza said the accident occurred on Friday at Nkhamenya near PLAN offices at around 20:30 hours.

He added John Betha aged 25 was riding an unregistered motorcycle from the direction of Mzimba heading towards Kasungu route to Kanjuchi with two female pillion passengers.

“Upon arrival at Nkhamenya close to PLAN office premises he lost control of the motorcycle due to overspeeding. In the process, he rode into a pothole and fell down throwing one pillion passenger onto the offside lane where she was run over by a motor vehicle registration number MC 6501 Scania Truck which was being driven from the opposite direction,” he said.

Following the accident, Mwale sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kaluluma Health Centre.

The rider and the other pillion passenger identified as Jenifer Banda aged 18 sustained minor injuries.

Juliet Mwale hailed from Vilimnthumbo village, Traditional Authority Mabulabo in Mzimba district.