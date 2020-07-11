478 Malawians arrive from South Africa

A total 478 Malawians who were living in South Africa arrived in the country on Friday.

The returnees, who include 33 children under the age of five, arrived through Mwanza border on Friday at around 3.30AM.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, the Malawians were ferried under police escort to Machinga Teachers’ Training College and Nalikule College of Education in Lilongwe, where they have been accommodated. They have all been provided with basic necessities such as food, blankets, pails and soap.

Prior to their accommodation, the returnees underwent security, immigration and health screening. They have all been tested for Covid-19 and are waiting for their results.

Once results are out, all precautionary measures will be followed for those who have tested positive.

Malawians has recorded over 2000 Coronavirus cases including 31 deaths and 379 recoveries. In South Africa, over 25,000 cases have been recorded. There have also been more than 3,800 deaths and 118,000 recoveries.