Three die in accident involving Chilima’s motorcade

Three people have died while three others have sustained injuries following a crash involving a vehicle on Vice President Saulos Chilima’s convoy.

According to a police report on the accident which occurred today in Balaka, two women who are yet to be identified died on the spot while one male passenger died upon arrival at Phalula health centre.

The crash involved Toyota land Cruiser Station Wagon registration number BW 1732 driven by Mr. Wilson aged 51 who works at the Office of the Vice President. The other motor vehicle, Toyota Vitz registration number BW 8173, was being driven by Mala Kamanga.

The cruiser was being driven from the direction of Zalewa going towards Chingeni behind the convoy of the vice president as a backup vehicle. In the vehicle, there was one passenger – Guard Commander senior Supt Lukasi Kapheni aged 41.

Upon arrival at Mtimawoyera near Phalula Trading centre, the convoy was exchanging direction with the Toyota Vitz which had three passengers on board.

“In the course of exchanging direction, the driver of Toyota Vitz Saloon lost control of his motor vehicle and swerved into the convoy and collided with the Land Cruiser V8 Station Wagon,” reads part of the report.

Due to the impact, the two women died on the spot and while one male passenger died upon arrival at Phalula health centre. The driver of the Vitz escaped with fractures on both hands and multiple cuts on his forehead.

The driver of the Cruiser sustained multiple cuts on his face, bruises on the right hand and painful neck, while the passenger Mr Kapheni sustained painful chest.

This is the second accident involving Chilima’s motorcade over the past month. On June 11, police officers providing security to Chilima suffered injuries after their vehicle which was on Chilima’s convoy was involved in an accident in Ntcheu.