Wife of Mutharika’s bodyguard arrested

Police have arrested the wife of former President Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard.

The suspect Evalista Chisale is the wife of Norman Chisale, Mutharika’s security aide.

Evalista who is Police Commissioner for the Central Region was picked up Friday together with 11 other police officers over the death of 44-year-old Buleya Lule.

The development comes a year after Lule, a suspect in the killing of a person with albinism, died in police custody.

Buleya was arrested in February, 2019 after suspects who admitted abducting Goodson Makanjira – a 14-year-old boy with albinism – told a court in Lilongwe that he (Buleya) promised to give them K800,000 for kidnapping the boy.

After appearing in court, Buleya was taken into police custody where he died. An autopsy conducted by pathologist report Dr Charles Dzamalala has revealed that Buleya was electrocuted.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission in its report last year mentioned Evalista Chisale as one of the officers suspected of playing a role in the actions that led to the death of Lule.

Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the arrest of the 12 suspects and said they will appear in court on Monday.