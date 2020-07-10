Roza Mbilizi arrested

Police have arrested Roza Mbilizi, the former Deputy Commissioner General of Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

Malawi Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrest but he said the police will release more details later.

According to reports, Mbilizi has been arrested because she facilitated clearance of 400,000 bags of cement worth K3.2 billion which former President Peter Mutharika imported without paying duty between 2018 and 2019.

The arrest comes days after President Lazarus Chakwera fired Mbilizi and her boss Gray Malata who was MRA Commissioner General.

Chakwera replaced Malata with John Bizwick while Mbilizi was replaced by two new deputies. The three are serving in acting capacity.

Speaking today, Chakwera said he has made these provisional appointments to stop the free-for-all pilferage of taxes and the destruction of evidence that have been taking place at MRA in the last few weeks.