Coronavirus: Malawi second worst affected country in SADC

Malawi is now second to South Africa in the SADC Region on number of recorded Coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, Malawi had registered 1877 confirmed cases, with the total number of active cases on 1508.

This means the country has surpassed Zambia which has 1632 and Eswatini which has less than a thousand of confirmed cases.

Out of the total cases registered, the country has recorded 24 deaths and 345 recoveries.

On Tuesday, Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 announced 59 new cases, just 24 hours after recording 76 cases.

By Tuesday, Malawi had conducted 17693 tests but the number of cases might go up if more people gets tested.

The situation in Malawi forced President Lazarus Chakwera to cancel the 6th July Independence Celebrations that were slated for Bingu Nation Stadium on Monday.

Instead, the Malawi leader, who was expected to be inaugurated on the same occasion, was forced to get inaugurated at Kamuzu Barracks to minimise the spreading of the virus.

Though schools remain closed, the number of cases are likely to increase due to the winter period being experienced in the landlocked nation.

On Monday, Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA) released a statement on the opening dates for private owned schools and colleges but the move was quickly turned down by the Ministry of Education.

In the SADC Region, South Africa has recorded the highest number of cases, 205721, with 3310 fatalities and 97848 recoveries.

A lockdown remains in place in most parts of the Rainbow nation.

The country with the least number of cases is Lesotho with 91, seconded by Botswana which has registered 277 cases as of Wednesday.

H