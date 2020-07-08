Malawi leader speaks with Rwanda’s Kagame

Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, says he has spoken with Rwandan leader Paul Kagame on forging strategic partnerships that will benefit people in the two countries.

Chakwera who was sworn in as president of Malawi on June 29, revealed this in a day 10 report for his administration.

He, however, did not mention the actual day of his conversation with the Rwandan president.

“Spoke to my brother, President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda, as part of my quest to forge strategic partnerships towards the strengthening of Capable Democratic Developmental States across the Great Rift Valley to leverage the bounties of our natural and human resources for the shared prosperity of our peoples,” said Chakwera.

Kagame, 62, has ruled Rwanda for 20 years and is praised for his country’s economic success over the years. Malawians on social media also usually praise Kagame for attracting investors such as Volkswagen and a phone manufacturer producing the first Made in Africa smartphone.