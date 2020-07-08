Govt auditing delayed projects

President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration has started auditing projects which have been delayed because of corruption and bureaucracy.

The Malawi leader revealed this in a progress report for his government. The report was posted on his Facebook Page today.

Chakwera mentioned the installation of an oxygen plant at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe as one of the delayed projects.

“[Government has] commenced an audit of multiple nation-building projects that have long been frustrated by bureaucracy and corruption, such as the installation of an oxygen plant at KCH to assist in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, which has been stuck in a warehouse since 2016 and led to the needless wastage of 2 million dollars on unsustainable bills under the previous Administration,” he said.

Last week, the new administration also ordered a freeze on all government tenders and contracts, pending a review of both the bidding process and the contents of the bids.

Chakwera was elected as president of Malawi in the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections in which he defeated former President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In his inauguration speech on Monday, Chakwera said previous governments promised good governance but delivered corruption.

He added that before his administration can begin to rebuild Malawi, it must clear the rubble of corruption because corruption has left taxes in ruins.