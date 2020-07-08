Pay Ngi! Tay Grin on the run

Malawian hiphop icon and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet, Limbani Tay Grin Kalilani, is said to be on the run with K200 thousand of campaign money he allegedly owes another Malawian.

A Malawian Tweep, Uncle Ngi (@Uncle_Ngi), is said to have won #MayoAja Challenge in the run-up to the 2020 Malawi Presidential Election and was expected to get K200 thousand from the Nyau King who was running the challenge on Malawi Twitter.

The #MayoAja challenge required participants to kill a rooster during the 2020 presidential elections campaign indicative of how the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would defeat Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which uses a symbol of the cockerel as its logo.

The challenge started soon after Tay Grin and Dan Lu had dropped Mayo Aja, a pro-DPP propaganda song.

We starting the #mayoAja challenge. Post a video MUKUPHA TAMBALA MWA DAMA tag me and @Iam_DanLu. The best video wins MK100, 000 on Sunday. The following week it will be MK 200, 000 mpakana tifike MITA…. pic.twitter.com/A5JDHEHpoj — Tay Grin (@Tay_Grin) June 1, 2020

Ngi’s entry generated more views and Tay Grin tweeted that he would wire the Tweep the K200 thousand for emerging victorious. Malawi24 understands that this is a promise the Nyau King is yet to fulfill.

I'm sending him 200,000 go ahead and do better. Enough with talking ⚡🐓⚡🐓⚡ https://t.co/hu3OrPg6BA — Tay Grin (@Tay_Grin) June 19, 2020

This has caused an uproar on Twitter Malawi as tweeps have been flooding Tay Grin’s timeline demanding the musician to walk his talk.

There was, however, confusion today on Twitter when Ngi claimed to have been paid.

Ngi later tweeted that he had not been paid by the musician who other socialites allege was on a payroll for dishing out pro-DPP propaganda songs which failed to save Peter Mutharika’s sinking ship during the 23rd June, 2020 Malawi Presidential Elections. MCP’s Chakwera defeated Mutharika. The DPP candidate only received 39% of the total valid votes against Chakwera’s 58.57%.

But Ngi said he claimed to have been paid in order to take an L the way only Ngi can after falling flat on his belly when his attempt to shoot a shot hit a snag.

You wanted me to bag that L? It’s almost like you’re new to the game. https://t.co/hgw7vyZvi5 — Katswiri (@Uncle_Ngi) July 8, 2020

Meanwhile, calls for Tay Grin to Pay Ngi continue.

But that Chicken wasn’t all black but still #PayNgi lol — Priscilla 🌻 (@PriscillaKayira) July 1, 2020

Did you pay Ngi ? We need proof of payment — Myth 🇲🇼🇿🇦 (@IamBlackMyth) July 7, 2020

Pay Ngi — King in the North (@DaireODaire1) July 8, 2020

Cant even pay ngi how you gon pay the ladies? ndiwe scam — Karl Maximus (@Da_prime01) July 7, 2020

Ma phozi ngat suit mwabereka bwanj, pay Ngi first boss — NguVu23 (@ThaKhonny) July 8, 2020

Pay Ngi — King in the North (@DaireODaire1) July 8, 2020

Gulitsani suit yo and pay Ngi — The Shy dude (@MalumboChakaka) July 7, 2020

mpatseni ngi suit yo chabwino — Karl Maximus (@Da_prime01) July 7, 2020

You losing weight at an alarming rate. #PayNgi — Easy_Money_Sniper (@Kelju265) July 7, 2020

How we are waiting for you to pay #ngi pic.twitter.com/pmTv1orjP0 — Raphael (@Raphael41262128) July 8, 2020

how about you pay Ngi first? — AlamuAnu🇲🇼 (@alexandre_dz1) July 7, 2020

First thing first man, don't be like your dad who promised Malawians to change this country to the levels of Singapore and changed it again to the levels of USA…. Pay Ngi nkhani ndiya straight iyi — Takii Minamino (@Epic_Lion2) July 7, 2020