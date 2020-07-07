MRA deputy DCG Mbilizi take sick days as ACB investigates cement importation

Deputy Commissioner General of Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Roza Mbilizi, has taken sick days as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating the importation of duty free cement worth K3.2 billion.

Last month, it was revealed that former President Peter Mutharika imported 400,000 bags of cement worth K3.2 billion without paying duty between 2018 and 2019.

While Mutharika, as president at the time, was allowed by the law to import items for personal use without paying duty, the amount of bags of cement raised concerns leading to the probe.

Mbilizi is embroiled in the scandal because she facilitated clearance of the duty-free cement. She, however, has not been reporting for duties at MRA as she is reportedly sick.

According to reports, Mbilizi’s relation Lodzani Fatchi also used Mutharika’s duty free status to import cement which he later sold. Other goods were also imported into the country without duty being paid and such deals are being investigated by the ACB.

The Presidents (Salaries and Benefits) Act allows the President “duty free importation of items for personal use”.

Legal experts have always argued that the provision for duty free imports is open to abuse.