Incompetent parastatal bosses face chop

Vice President Saulos Chilima says Government will be monitoring performances of heads of state-owned organisations and those found incompetent will be facing consequences.

According to Chilima, government will make sure that only competent people occupy public positions in order to improve the service delivery.

Chilima said this today in Lilongwe when he met heads of various parastatals to review the progress of the public sector reforms.

He said those working in the public sectors will be monitored to assess their performances and the information will be made in public.

“Going forward we want to make sure that we implement fully and agree because we cannot start without an agreement on the issue of poor performance.

“Anyone found performing poorly will be facing consequences because we want to have competent people,” he said.

Chilima added that people need to change ways of doing things despite the fact that it can be a long process but at the end of tunnel something good has to be seen.

Chilima is also expected to meet with other heads of parastatals in Blantyre and Mzuzu.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer for Lilongwe City Council John Chome said their aim is to provide good services to Lilongwe residents but the main challenge is that they fail to source enough funds and resources to meet the target.

He therefore said there is need for the new reforms to help them improve their working condition by working together with government and private sectors.