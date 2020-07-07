Ansah allowed to leave Malawi

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah has left the country after getting permission from the Chief Justice.

Ansah who is on leave pending retirement as a Justice of Appeal, has gone to Zambia from where she will travel to the United Kingdom next week.

Immigration spokesperson at Mchinji border Madalitso Banda said Ansah told the office of the Chief Justice about her plans to go to UK for holiday and she was given permission to leave.

The development comes a day after Ansah was stopped at Mchinji border on Monday.

The Judiciary said Ansah was stopped on Monday because she did not tell the Chief Justice of her intention to travel outside the country.

But Ansah claimed that she was being victimized and threatened by Immigration officers. She added that she is entitled to enjoy freedom of movement just like everybody else.

Ansah was the MEC chairperson when the commission conducted the 2019 Tripartite Elections. Following the polls, Malawians to the streets demanding her resignation, saying the polls were marred with irregularities.

Ansah, however, defied calls to resign even after the Constitutional nullified the results of the 2019 Presidential Elections.

On May 8, the Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision and Ansah later resigned.