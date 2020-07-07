Chilima sends back parastatal bosses for showing up late to a meeting

Vice President Saulos Chilima this morning sent back parastatal bosses who showed up late to a public sector reforms meeting in Lilongwe.

The meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Directors of Finance for Parastatal Organisations based in the Central Region was scheduled to start at 9am and Chilima arrived at the venue at around 8:50am.

Everyone who came after 9am was sent back and some of them could be seen waiting outside the meeting room.

Chilima who is also Minister for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms is renowned for his work ethos and in 2018 he blasted a dyke contractor in Nsanje for substandard work.

The Vice President is also expected to hold similar meetings with parastatal bosses and city council CEOs in the Southern Region and the Northern Region on Thursday and Monday respectively.

The meetings will review and agree on new areas of reforms and to take stock of the impact of service delivery, efficiency and effectiveness that the reforms have had so far. These include organisation health checks such as profitability or loss.

Meanwhile, Malawians have commended the Vice President for sending back the latecomers.

“Time management is very important let the people learn to adhere to the time always,” wrote one person on Facebook.

While another one said: “A good leader doesn’t tolerate bad behaviour and l hope our nation will progress in this leadership.”