Chilima casts his vote in Lilongwe

Vice President Saulos Chilima has voted at St Thomas Anglican Church poling station in Lilongwe and has urged Malawians to go out and vote.

Chilima is also president of UTM and runningmate of Tonse Alliance which is led by Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The Tonse runningmate has cast his vote at around 7AM was together with his wife Mary Chilima.

In an interview with reporters, Chilima encouraged Malawians to show up and exercise their right of choosing a leader of their choice.

He added that he has voted without any difficulties unlike in the 2019 elections where his name went missing and appeared in Likoma.

According to Chilima, this shows that systems are working.

“It feels good and this means that some systems are working. It will be good if there won’t be any incidents anywhere. I have done my part and we hope to see more people voting today,” he explained.

On the issue of Nkhotakota saga where there are some allegations that there are pre-marked ballot papers, he said that if police have managed to arrest suspects over the incident, it means security is working and no disputes will arise this time around since the 2019 election is a lesson to everyone.

At St Thomas Polling Centre, a large number had turned up this morning and security was tight. Across the country, polling centres have been opened as about 6.8 million Malawians are expected to vote.