Malawians vote in Fresh Presidential Election

Polling stations have opened across the country as about 6.8 million Malawians are expected to cast ballots in the Fresh Presidential Elections.

Candidates in the polls are Malawi Congress Party torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera, Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku and President Peter Mutharika who is seeking re-election.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday night, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale said the electoral commission completed deployment of staff and electoral materials in polling stations across the country on Monday.

He noted one of the biggest challenges faced was that some presiding officers in Lilongwe rural resigned in the last hour.

“As a mitigating measure the commission has deployed those who were engaged on reserve list in Lilongwe and other nearby districts,” said Kachale.

On this polling day, polling stations will be open from 6AM to 6PM, or for 12 hours from the time a polling station has been opened.

After polling ends, vote counting will begin immediately and the results will be taken to the District Tally Centre.

Results from all district tally centres will be taken to the MEC main tally centre set up at College of Medicine in Blantyre.

Kachale said the commission will address all complaints concerning the elections before announcing the results.