Kachale wonders why Govt is withholding K10 billion from MEC

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale says government must release the remaining K10 billion for the elections, arguing that the figure was not arrived at from thin air but reflects activities and their costs.

In the 2020/21 budget, government set aside K29 billion for the 2020 elections. However, government has only provided K19 billion.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday night, Kachale said the K10 billion was included in the budget and government has to release the funds.

He said the MEC engaged the Minister of Finance on Monday morning but the money was yet to be sent by Monday evening.

“I would like the media to find out why this money is being withheld from us, we have an election to run, we are doing it on behalf of the people of Malawi.

“That money must be paid for this event, period! It’s not a figure arrived at from thin air, it’s a budget that reflects activities and their costs arrived at in the process of planning,” said Kachale.

According to the MEC chairperson, the K10 billion will be used for paying election material suppliers, to fuel vehicles used in the polls and pay security personnel providing security in polling stations across the country.

He also noted that even if the K10 billion is paid, MEC would still have a deficit of K9 billion which will have to be covered by taxpayers.

Meanwhile, Malawians are today voting in the fresh presidential elections.