We are positive that Chakwera will be elected Malawi president – Kachali

Freedom Party president Khumbo Kachali says leaders of the opposition Tonse Alliance are optimistic that Tonse torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera will be elected president on Tuesday.

Kachali said this on Saturday at a rally the Tonse Alliance leaders held in Mzuzu to close the campaign period for the elections.

The former vice president asked Malawians to vote for Chakwera and runningmate Saulos Chilima in the elections.

“We believe that Malawians cannot be fooled again and we as leaders we have tried to put safety measures and it is our sincere hope that come Tuesday evening, Lazarus Chakwera will be the president and Chilima the Vice president of this country,” said Kachali.

In his remarks, MCP second Vice president Harry Mkandawire said Malawians are getting poorer because of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.

“We must change the Government so that Chakwera and Chilima should start driving this country from Wednesday next week. There are a lot of reasons why people are saying this. For example, people are getting poorer because of the few selfish leaders from DPP, agriculture has gone down, and people don’t have money,” said Mkandawire.

Tonse Alliance leaders who attended the rally include Timothy Mtambo of Citizens for Transformation.

In the polls, Chakwera of the Tonse Alliance will face President Peter Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku.