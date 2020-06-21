DPP Youth Director says youth are supporting Mutharika

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Director of Youth Dyton Mussa says the party is impressed with the support which the youth are giving President Peter Mutharika.

Mussa made the remarks at Mzuzu Upper Stadium on Saturday where party officials held a campaign rally ahead of the June 23 elections.

He thanked DPP and United Democratic Front youth all over Malawi for giving moral support to Mutharika who is the DPP/UDF alliance presidential candidate in the polls.

“We are impressed with the way youth of Malawi are giving support to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Atupele Muluzi.

“We brought one message of encouraging them and telling them to vote for Mutharika this coming Tuesday, as you are aware the coming elections are not about changing the president but changing the Vice president and that’s what we agreed,” said Mussa.

Speaking at the same rally, UDF National Youth Secretary General Mbiri Mulamba advised the young people to desist from acts of violence during the elections.

“We want our youths to be responsible and should not allow to be used for bad things, in our culture we must respect one another,” she said.

During the campaign period for the June 23 elections, the DPP also held youth rallies in Lilongwe, Zomba and Blantyre.