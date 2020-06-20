Chilima tells Tonse monitors to be alert during vote counting

Tonse Alliance runningmate Saulos Chilima has urged monitors for the opposition Tonse Alliance to reject bribes and to be alert during vote counting in the June 23 elections.

Chilima, who is also Vice President of Malawi, made the call today during the last campaign rally for the polls at Njamba in Blantyre today.

He said the monitors should ensure that the ballots that are to be counted are the ones cast by voters.

“Even if some people come with already marked ballots, makes sure you only count the ballots which were in the box at the end of polling. Please monitors, be vigilant,” said Chilima.

He also advised the monitors not to accept bribes saying they should not sell the future of the country.

Chilima also claimed that some District Commissioners (DCs) have been calling Tonse Alliance monitors and Malawi Electoral Commission presiding officers to help them rig the elections. He warned the DCs against such conduct.

During the rally, Chilima also assured his supporters that Tonse Alliance torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera will be president of Malawi after the elections.

He said the Tonse Alliance, if elected, will create over a million jobs, construct roads in townships and also build apartments in various townships across the country.

Chilima added that the Tonse Government will also build houses for Police, Prison, Immigration and Malawi Army officers.

The campaign period for the June 23 elections will officially close at 6AM tomorrow.

In the polls, Tonse’s Chakwera is facing President Peter Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku.

The elections are being conducted following the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections by the courts.