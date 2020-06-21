Devotion: Keep moving because of His Word

Jos 6:1-2 “Now Jericho was straitly shut up because of the children of Israel: none went out, and none came in. And the LORD said unto Joshua, See, I have given into thine hand Jericho, and the king thereof, and the mighty men of valour.”

When Jericho was secure and protected to the maximum, the Lord told Joshua to see that Jericho was given to him. Joshua started seeing Jericho taken way before it was taken. That Word and Picture was enough for Joshua to be energized and to keep moving forward in taking Jericho. Joshua saw Jericho as a defeated city before the conquest was done physically.

Let the Word of the Lord energize and keep you moving in every endeavor. The Lord God declares the end of every matter from the beginning. However, he many not tell you every details and challenges that will happen as you are moving from the beginning to the end.

Isa 46:9-10 “Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done.”

What does He declare? He declares that we have won way before we do anything. He has plans to give us a good ending in everything (Jer 29;11). That is why he calls us MORE THAN CONQUERORS (Rom 8:37) because he knows the ability and power that works in us to be victors always. Have that mentality and move as a More than Conquered. We can do all things through Christ who strengthens us (Phil4;13). When you hear the Word, it doesn’t mean that it you will not meet challenges. However, it was already declared that the end will be well and that makes us not to give up or give in.

In Mark 4:35 to 38, the Bible tells us that when Jesus told the disciples to go to the other side, the storm arose on the Sea. However, the Master had already declared their end which was the other side of the sea. The Storm arose but the storms could not stop the Word because storms are temporary. Only the Word is permanent. Everything can come and pass but the Word of God will remain. Luke 21:33 “Heaven and earth shall pass away: but my words shall not pass away.”

As long as your Action is based on God’s Written or Spoken Word, keep moving. All challenges will pass away but the Word will be fulfilled because God has declared the end from the Beginning. There is always a performance of the Word of God.

Luke 1:45 “And blessed is she that believed: for there shall be a performance of those things which were told her from the Lord.”

Confession: I am moving forward because my end has already been declared. I stick to the Word of God and will never give up nor give in. The Word of God is working in me and producing necessary results. I am energized by the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.

