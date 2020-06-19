Ballot papers for Malawi elections arrive

Ballot papers for the 23rd June Fresh Presidential Elections have arrived in the country today.

The consignment of 193 pallets of ballot papers which were printed in Dubai arrived through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe at around 12PM.

MEC chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale, other MEC officials, political partY representatives and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers were among people who received the ballot papers.

Dispatching of the ballot papers to districts also started on Friday afternoon and MDF soldiers were providing security during the process.

Malawians will vote in the June 23 elections following the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections.

Candidates in the elections are President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Part and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy.