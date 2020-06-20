Chiradzulu Chiefs geared to fight voter apathy

With just a few days to the fresh presidential poll, Chiefs in Chiradzulu have vowed to continue pleading with their subjects to vote in their large numbers on June 23, to fulfil their constitutional right.

In the nullified 2019 presidential election, over 30 thousand people in Chiradzulu did not cast their ballot.

The Chiefs said in an interview that no one should stay home on the polling day, saying such tendencies defeat the whole purpose of democracy.

“It is very important that everyone should feel duty-bound to partake this noble task inorder to move our country forward,” said Senior Chief Kadewere.

Echoing his sentiments, Senior Chief Mpama said development can only progress if people take part in the affairs of their country.

“For these development projects to be fully implemented, we need people who are active in the democratic process such as voting. When people realize the importance of casting their ballot, they are able to monitor the affairs of their government, hence achieving good governance,” he said.

Senior Chiefs Chitera and Likoswe said they will not relent in mobilising their followers to vote as it is the only opportunity for them to choose a leader of their choice.

However, the traditional leaders bemoaned tendencies of some chiefs who influence their subjects to vote for a particular candidate, arguing this is a threat to freedom of choice.

Meanwhile, Chiradzulu District Commissioner, Reinghard Kaweta Chavula has said everything is set to conduct the poll.

Chavula said on Friday that dispatching of ballot papers and other electoral materials to polling centres will start on Saturday, adding security personnel are already positioned in their work stations.

“As a Council we are ready and steady to facilitate a credible election. All trainings of our electoral staff have already been conducted. As we are talking, party monitors are finalising theirs today,” she said.