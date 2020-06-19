Mutharika apologises

President Peter Mutharika has apologized to people in the Northern Region for failing to visit the region over the past 12 months.

Speaking to Democratic Progressive Party supporters in Mzuzu today, Mutharika said sorry for not stepping foot in the Northern Region over the past year.

“I apologise for not coming. I was failing to visit you because of the post-election demonstrations which were making it difficult for me to travel,” said Mutharika.

He added that he did not expect thousands of people to welcome him during his first visit to Mzuzu in over a year.

“At first I was afraid to come here because people were telling me that there is no DPP in the North, but today I am surprised to see thousands of people welcoming me,” said Mutharika

He then called on his supporters to vote for him saying he won the 2019 presidential elections but the courts and the opposition connived to nullify the results of the polls.

“Let’s vote for DPP and Mutharika let’s show them that we won last year,” said Mutharika.

The Malawi leader also told his supporters that his government has presented a pro-poor budget that seeks to empower the youth and assist people in rural areas by giving them loans.

He added that government will build houses for chiefs and will give them diplomatic passports as well as an opportunity to import vehicles free duty.

To farmers, he said one million people will benefit from the Farm input subsidy program.

On unfinished projects such as the Mombela University, Njakwa road and Jenda-Edingeni road, Mutharika said the projects have not been completed because funders have delayed to release funds.

He, however, told people to vote him so that he should complete the projects in the next five years.

In his remarks, DPP Northern Region Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira asked the president to think of building a mausoleum for the late Thom Chakufwa Chihana who fought for democracy.

Health minister Jappie Mhango told the president that Northern Region is behind DPP and people from the region will vote for the party comes Tuesday.

Inkosi Mbelwa, Inkosi Mtwalo, and Government officials were among the people who welcomed the state president in the North.

Mutharika on Saturday will visit Rumphi, Karonga and Chitipa districts before the close of campaign period.