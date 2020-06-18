Rumours of Chakwera health hit social media

Rumours about Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera’s health have hit social media following his absence from rallies which he was planned to attend.

On Tuesday, Chakwera was expected to conduct whistle stop rallies in Mchinji but he could not attend. The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) sent secretary General Catherine Gotani Hara to address supporters on Chakwera’s behalf.

In Nkhotakota on Wednesday, Chakwera did not also show up for his planned whistle-stop tours.

This has led to rumours false rumours that the Tonse alliance torchbearer in the 23 June Presidential elections is in need of medical attention.

At the Nkhotakota rally, Vice President Sidik Mia said the MCP president was attending to other pressing issues ahead of presidential election.

“Dzungu lokoma saika poyera (a good pumpkin is kept hidden) hence the missing of Chakwera at the rally,” Mia said.

MCP Campaign Director, Moses Kunkuyu said there is no need for Chakwera to continue with the rallies as other officials in the alliance have already managed to reach out to all Tonse Alliance would be voters.

On Tuesday, Chakwera had an interview with the BBC and he posted about it on his Facebook page. Earlier today, he also posted about a meeting with Mr Kwacha Chisiza.

“This Thursday morning, I have had the distinguished honor of holding discussions with Hon. Kwacha Chisiza about the New Malawi that is being birthed on June 23,” reads part of Chakwera’s post.

Malawians will vote in the presidential elections on Tuesday and Chakwera’s runningmate in the polls is Saulos Chilima, the current Vice President of Malawi.