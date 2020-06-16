Namadingo misses on BET nominees

Musician Namadingo has to exercise patience as he awaits BET Awards nomination having missed the nominees’ list which was announced on Monday.

The Mapulani star aspires to bring home two BET Awards in the near future. He expressed confidence of making it to the said prestigious stage about two weeks ago.

In his message to his fans, the Blantyre based singer said his target is on the 2021 edition of the international awards. Should his dream come true, he will be recognised as the best international act and viewers choice best new international act, the only slots which are open to artists from outside United States of America.

In this year’s edition, the heavens have once again smiled on Nigerian Burna Boy and South Africa’s Sho Madjozi. Having won last year in the best international act and viewers choice best new international act categories respectively, the two have earned nominations in the same boat groups.

The aforementioned slots are considered to be highly competitive because they accommodate musicians from different countries across the world.

This is how nominations stand in the categories in question:

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)