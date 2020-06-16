Independent councilor in Mzuzu joins DPP

Chibavi West Councillor Gabriel Mwaungulu on Sunday joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying President Peter Mutharika has developed the city.

The councillor announced the move at a meeting attended by senior DPP leaders from the Northern Region.

In his remarks, Mwaungulu thanked the leadership of DPP for welcoming him. He added that he consulted block leaders from his area and they told him it is time to work with the ruling party.

“The Government under the leadership of Arthur Peter Mutharika has managed to change the city including my ward and I will make sure to be a messenger of the party at the council,” he said

Mwaungulu is serving as a councillor for a second term. He first won on a Malawi Congress Party ticket in 2014 and stood as an independent candidate in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

He is now the only DPP councillor in Mzuzu.